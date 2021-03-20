United States Vertical Farming Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“United States Vertical Farming Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Vertical Farming industry with latest developments. United States Vertical Farming market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents a wide-range analysis of the market for vertical farming across the United States. The market has been segmented based on the growing mechanism, structure type, and crop type. The estimations and market sizing offer margins of the bulk buyers and the retailers buying from vertical farms for further sales. The corporations operate in B2C format. These do not include raw material supplying companies.

Major Key Players:

Aero Farms

Freight Farms

Green Sense Farms Holdings Inc.

Green Spirit Farms

Plenty Unlimited Inc

Bowery Farming Inc.

Altius Farms Market Overview:

The US vertical farming market was valued at USD 740 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Among the crop types, fruits and vegetables accounted for the significant share of 47%, followed by herbs and micro-greens with 35%, in 2018.

Shrinking per capita agricultural land and rapid pace of development of precision farming technologies are expected to drive the market growth, while, limitation on types of crops grown and high initial investments can restrain the growth of the market.