United States Vertical Farming Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“United States Vertical Farming Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Vertical Farming industry with latest developments. United States Vertical Farming market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The report presents a wide-range analysis of the market for vertical farming across the United States. The market has been segmented based on the growing mechanism, structure type, and crop type. The estimations and market sizing offer margins of the bulk buyers and the retailers buying from vertical farms for further sales. The corporations operate in B2C format. These do not include raw material supplying companies.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- United States Vertical Farming Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- United States Vertical Farming Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
The Fastest-growing Segment by Growth Mechanism – Hydroponics
The United States is one of the largest markets for hydroponic systems in North America, given the rising popularity of greenhouse horticulture and agriculture in the country. The future growth of the hydroponics market in the country mainly depends upon the development of production systems that are competitive in cost with open field agriculture. Cultivating crops using hydroponics is also seen as a resort during extreme weather conditions. For instance, in the past, grocery stores have turned toward hydroponic farmers to meet their demand during harsh weather conditions. In addition to adverse climatic conditions, the increasing demand for organic produce is expected to boost the segment’s growth. Increased demand for greenhouse tomatoes and the legalization of medicinal plants, like marijuana, are expected to further help the market in registering rapid growth in the country. Rooftop hydroponic gardens in urban setups are also helping the market grow further.
Fruits & Vegetables Segment – Largest by Crop Type
The fruit and vegetable segment in the US vertical farming market held a share of 47% of the overall market in 2018 and the segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
Tomato is one of the primary crops that is grown through vertical farming systems in the country. Hydroponic techniques have proven to be commercially successful for propagation, seed germination, and the production of tomato. Producers in the country have recognized this as an opportunity; thereby, increasing the production of fruits and vegetables through vertical farming. In addition to vegetables, the year-round availability of strawberries is being made possible through integrated agricultural production systems. In order to keep up with the market demand, many farmers in the country have started growing strawberries through hydroponics. Based on the aforementioned factors, vertical farming is expected to play a key role in the production of fruits and vegetables in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of United States Vertical Farming Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Growth Mechanism
5.1.1 Aeroponics
5.1.2 Hydroponics
5.1.3 Aquaponics
5.2 Structure
5.2.1 Building-Based Vertical Farms
5.2.2 Shipping Container Vertical Farms
5.3 Crop Type
5.3.1 Fruits and Vegetables
5.3.2 Herbs and Micro-greens
5.3.3 Flowers and Ornamentals
5.3.4 Other Crop Types
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Aero Farms
6.2.2 Freight Farms
6.2.3 Green Sense Farms Holdings Inc.
6.2.4 Green Spirit Farms
6.2.5 Plenty Unlimited Inc
6.2.6 Bowery Farming Inc.
6.2.7 Altius Farms
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
