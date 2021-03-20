United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Water Treatment Chemicals industry with latest developments. United States Water Treatment Chemicals market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global United States Water Treatment Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Our Research Report Includes:

United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Power and Industrial Sectors

– Typically, nuclear and fossil fuel power plants consume nearly 190 billion gallons of water per day. Similarly, geothermal power plants need 2 billion or so gallons a day for operations. Hydropower plants use water directly to generate power.

– Overall, the electric power generation industry is one of the biggest consumers of water. Water in the electric power generation industry is used in many ways, such as steam production for spinning turbines, humidifying airflow into gas turbines, inter-cooling air in gas-turbine plants, steam injection for NOx control, acting as a heat transfer medium in some nuclear plants, condenser cooling in steam plants, plant maintenance, including blow-down, and hydraulic ash disposal.

– According to the US Geological Survey, electric power generators are the largest source of the US water withdrawals and account for about 40% of total water withdrawals in the United States in 2017. The wastewater released from the electricity generation process contains significant levels of toxic metal impurities, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, chromium, and cadmium, among others. These impurities can cause significant damage to the environment, if not treated properly. Therefore, the electric power generation industry needs water treatment chemicals.

– This, in turn, is expected to boost the water treatment chemicals market in electric power generation applications over the next few years.

The Municipal Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The municipal industry is expected to dominate the US water treatment chemicals market, accounting for around one-fourth of the market share.

– The USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called ‘Clean Water State Revolving Fund’, by which it finances the environmental compliances.

– Such initiatives are likely to increase the usage of water treatment chemicals. The usage of water treatment chemicals is also increasing, due to a greater demand for purifying drinking water in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Stringent Regulations to Control Produced and Wastewater Disposal

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Power and Industrial Sectors

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Nature of Hydrazine

4.2.2 Others Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Biocides and Disinfectants

5.1.2 Coagulants and Flocculants

5.1.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

5.1.4 Defoamers and Defoaming Agents

5.1.5 pH Adjusters and Softeners

5.1.6 Scale Inhibitors

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Boiling Water Treatment

5.2.2 Cooling Water Treatment

5.2.3 Membrane Treatment

5.2.4 Green Water Treatment

5.2.5 Raw Water/Potable Water Preparation

5.2.6 Wastewater Treatment

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Power

5.3.2 Oil and Gas

5.3.3 Chemical

5.3.4 Mining and Mineral Processing

5.3.5 Municipal

5.3.6 Food and Beverage

5.3.7 Pulp and Paper

5.3.8 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.2 Albemarle Corp.

6.4.3 Lonza

6.4.4 Solenis

6.4.5 BASF SE

6.4.6 Buckman Laboratories

6.4.7 Accepta

6.4.8 BWA Water Additives

6.4.9 Ecolab

6.4.10 Lanxess

6.4.11 DowDuPont

6.4.12 Chemtreat Inc.

6.4.13 SUEZ

6.4.14 Kemira

6.4.15 Solvay SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus Toward the Usage of Green Chemicals

