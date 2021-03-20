Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) industry with latest developments. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244371
Scope of the Report:
UAVs are pilotless aircraft, either controlled by remote control by a human operator, or autonomously by onboard computers, and uses aerodynamic forces to navigate and perform desired functions. Medium-altitude long endurance (MALE); High-altitude long endurance (HALE), tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (TUAV), and vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAV are included in the study. Others segment includes unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) and small UAVs. UCAVs are UAVs that usually carry aircraft ordnance, like missiles, and are used for drone strikes.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244371
Our Research Report Includes:
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Military Segment to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period
Military was the leading segment in terms of revenue, as of 2018. However, the commercial segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR. The increase in defense budgets and growing tensions among countries in Asia-Pacific and Middle East have driven the market for UAVs in the military segment, as the use of UAVs reduces the risk of losing human lives. The main reason behind the growth of the commercial UAV market, during the forecast period, is the increase in demand from various applications in the civil and commercial segments.
Asia-Pacific May Experience the Fastest Growth in the UAV Market
Currently, North America holds the major share in the UAV market, globally. This is primarily due to the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles, both for commercial and military applications. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, during the forecast period, due to growing popularity and changes in regulations in the region. The procurement of UAVs in the region is steadily growing, thereby driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific UAV market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244371
Detailed TOC of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 UAV Type
5.1.1 TUAV
5.1.2 VTOL
5.1.3 MALE
5.1.4 HALE
5.1.5 Other UAV Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Military
5.2.2 Civil and Commercial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 United Kingdom
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 DJI
6.4.2 Aerovironment Inc.
6.4.3 BAE Systems PLC
6.4.4 Cybaero AB
6.4.5 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.4.6 General Atomics
6.4.7 Parrot Drones SAS
6.4.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd
6.4.9 Thales SA
6.4.10 Airbus SA
6.4.11 Microdrones GmbH
6.4.12 The Boeing Company*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Patrol ACV Market Trends Insights and Forecast Research 2021-2027 | Statistics, Competition Strategies, Business Analysis, Opportunities and Share Demand, Global Size and Future Investment Analysis with Covid-19 Impact
Taxi Dispatching System Market Share by Regions 2021: Global Forecast Analysis by Types and Application, Market Performance, Development Status and Industry Growth Research by 2025 with Covid-19 Impact
Remote Control Floor Grinding Machine Market Share 2021: with Covid-19 Outbreak, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, Upcoming Trends, Global Industry Size with Future Growth Rate Forecast to 2027
Photovoltaic Cell and Modules Market Share by Regions 2021: Global Forecast Analysis by Types and Application, Market Performance, Development Status and Industry Growth Research by 2025 with Covid-19 Impact
Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market Share by Regions 2021: Global Forecast Analysis by Types and Application, Market Performance, Development Status and Industry Growth Research by 2025 with Covid-19 Impact
Global Welded Wire Mesh Market Report Share and Business Size 2021: Top Trends by Manufacturers, Segmentation, Emerging Technology, Industry Growth with Opportunity and Challenges Forecast to 2025
PVDF Coated Aluminum Sheet Market Size Forecast with Growth Rate 2021: Latest Research by Global Industry Share, Recent Trends, Business Efficiencies with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026
Organ Preservation Solutions Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025
Tubular Machine Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market Forecast Report 2020 by Top Key Players, Size, Trends, Business Insights, Challenges, CAGR Analysis and Worldwide Key Growth Factors, Future Trends Share and Foreseen till 2025
Energy Storage Battery Inverter Market Size and Growth Prospects 2020 – Global Leading Players, Business Share with Regional Trends, Development Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Automotive Distributor Caps Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Infection Control Dental Consumables Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Cell Culture Consumables Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024
Widefield Imaging Device Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026https://bisouv.com/