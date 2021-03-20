Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) industry with latest developments. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

UAVs are pilotless aircraft, either controlled by remote control by a human operator, or autonomously by onboard computers, and uses aerodynamic forces to navigate and perform desired functions. Medium-altitude long endurance (MALE); High-altitude long endurance (HALE), tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (TUAV), and vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAV are included in the study. Others segment includes unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) and small UAVs. UCAVs are UAVs that usually carry aircraft ordnance, like missiles, and are used for drone strikes.

Major Key Players:

DJI

Aerovironment Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Cybaero AB

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Atomics

Parrot Drones SAS

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Thales SA

Airbus SA

Microdrones GmbH

The Boeing Company* Market Overview:

The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 10%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Growing applications of UAVs for various commercial purposes, like remote sensing, photo and videography, oil, gas, and mineral exploration, disaster relief, recreational uses, and other purposes, are driving the growth of the market.

UAVs are now being largely used in performing ISR missions, target recognition, and electronic warfare. Defense ministries around the world are investing in this capability, to reduce troop casualties, and as they are a less costly alternative to manned aircraft.