United States Floor Covering Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“United States Floor Covering Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Floor Covering industry with latest developments. United States Floor Covering market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244366

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the US floor covering market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries.

Major Key Players:

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Armstrong Flooring

Interface Inc.

Home Depot Inc.

Lowe’s

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

Lumber Liquidators Inc.

ABC Carpet & Home Inc.

Milliken & Company Market Overview:

Floor coverings include carpets, rugs, wood, tiles, and other flooring materials, which are used for covering floors.

– The US floor covering sales strengthened in 2017, due to rising consumer confidence and a sharper increase in single-family home construction.

– Square foot sales increased, however, did not keep pace, due to a decline in multi-family housing started slowdown in the commercial markets.

– A key propellant for the expansion of the market is marked growths in the building and construction industries. The main challenge faced by the industry is the volatility in the prices of raw materials. Builder purchase gains may continue to gain profit, as millennials begin to form households.

– Home floor coverings spending benefited for a double-digit increase in residential improvement construction spending.

– The builder market makes profits and offers opportunities for the floor covering industry.