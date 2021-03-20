United States Floor Covering Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“United States Floor Covering Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Floor Covering industry with latest developments. United States Floor Covering market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the US floor covering market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- United States Floor Covering Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- United States Floor Covering Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Continuous Increase in Ceramic Tiles
In 2017, ceramic tile continued its upward curve, outpaced only by luxury vinyl tile. Overall in 2017, ceramic tile sales are estimated to have increased by 6.8% in dollars and 5.4% in square feet. These gains increased ceramic tile’s share of total floor covering sales by 14.3% in dollars and square feet, which is up from about 14% of total sales in 2016. The growth is largely due to innovation and a variety of other factors, including greater consumer accessibility, strong builder and housing markets, and continued economic growth. There were various design factors contributing to the tile sector’s growth in 2017. As well, new file formats and technologies are driving opportunity. In 2017, subtle textured concrete looks, bold wood looks with color variation, and innovative three-dimensional wall tiles are only a few of the cutting-edge tile opportunities available to the consumers.
Strong Growth in Stone
Stone continues to grow in sales and square feet but has not kept pace with ceramic tile, due to its price. Despite the lack of sharp gains, the housing and builder markets have positively affected the stone sector. Meanwhile, technology has continued to positively affect tile, and it has adversely affected stone because digital printing can put realistic stone looks on less expensive ceramic tile. The installation crisis continues to negatively affect both the tile and stone sectors, however, 2017 saw some progress. According to the Catalina Research, employment rate at tile and stone contractors increased by 4.5% and average hourly wages at ceramic tile and stone contractors soared by 13%.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of United States Floor Covering Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Trends in the US Floor Covering Market
4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Floor Covering Market
4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.8 E-commerce Impact on the US Floor Covering Market
4.9 Technological Innovations
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Carpet and Area Rugs
5.1.2 Hardwood Flooring
5.1.3 Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile
5.1.4 Laminate Flooring
5.1.5 Vinyl Sheet and Floor Tile
5.1.6 Other Resilent Flooring
5.1.7 Stone Flooring
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.3 Industrial
6 COMPANY PROFILES
6.1 Mohawk Industries Inc.
6.2 Shaw Industries Group Inc.
6.3 Armstrong Flooring
6.4 Interface Inc.
6.5 Home Depot Inc.
6.6 Lowe’s
6.7 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.
6.8 Lumber Liquidators Inc.
6.9 ABC Carpet & Home Inc.
6.10 Milliken & Company
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE US FLOOR COVERING MARKET
8 OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OF THE MARKET
9 APPENDIX
