United States Home Furniture Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“United States Home Furniture Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Home Furniture industry with latest developments. United States Home Furniture market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the US Home Furniture Market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

Major Key Players:

Ikea

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Williams

Sonoma, Inc.

Target Corporation

Wayfair Inc.

Home Depot, Inc.

La

Z

Boy

Rooms To Go

Mattress Firm

Herman Miller

Market Overview:

The US home furniture market is growing with a CAGR 3% in the forecast period.

• One of the drivers of the market is improving residential construction market. The real estate industry in the US is expected to drive the home furniture market for a few years. This may be due to the increasing number of people engaging in household formation.

• Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture.

• One of the important trends in the market is the growing demand for eco-friendly furniture. The idea of eco-friendly furniture was always prevalent.