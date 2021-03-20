United States Organic Fertilizers Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“United States Organic Fertilizers Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Organic Fertilizers industry with latest developments. United States Organic Fertilizers market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Although the definition for organic fertilizers is not well defined, the current report encompasses both fertilizers derived from organic plant and animal matter, such as green manure, oil cakes, bone meal, fish meal, etc., as well as those derived from micro-organisms, which are commonly known as biofertilizers.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- United States Organic Fertilizers Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- United States Organic Fertilizers Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
California is the Major Consuming State
The total consumption of organic fertilizers in California was 100,686 metric ton in 2018. There are around 300 organic strawberry growers in five distinct areas of California, namely Watsonville/Salinas, Santa Maria, Oxnard, Orange County/San Diego, and the Central Valley.
As the season wears on, conventional growers can implement Controlled-Release nitrogen fertilizers to boost productivity, which hardly makes any Timed-Release fertilizers available to organic growers. With the expanding organic strawberries market in California, the industry players have an opportunity to enter into the market and resolve this issue being faced by organic strawberry growers in California.
Increase in Area Under Organic Farming is Driving the Organic Fertilizers Market in the United States
The area of certified field crops in the United States increased from 1.68 million acres in 2016 to 1.85 million acres in 2018. The area of certified organic fruits, tree nuts, and berries in the country grew from 71,720 acres in 2016 to 73,220 acre in 2018. Organic oats account for the highest percentage of an organic crop, with 3.6% of the total oat acreage.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of United States Organic Fertilizers Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Organic Fertilizers
5.1.1.1 Green Manure
5.1.1.2 Oil Cakes
5.1.1.3 Bone Meal
5.1.1.4 Fish Meal
5.1.1.5 Other Organic Fertilizers
5.1.2 Biofertilizers
5.1.2.1 Blue Green Algae
5.1.2.2 Mycorrhiza
5.1.2.3 Azospirillum
5.1.2.4 Rhizobium
5.1.2.5 Azotobacter
5.1.2.6 Other Biofertilizers
5.2 Crop Type
5.2.1 Grains and Cereals
5.2.2 Oilseeds
5.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.2.4 Turf and Ornamentals
5.2.5 Other Crop Types
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Acadian Seaplants Limited
6.3.2 Advancing Eco Agriculture LLC
6.3.3 Agrinos AS
6.3.4 Agromin Corporation
6.3.5 Agroplasma Inc.
6.3.6 Fertilizers USA LLC
6.3.7 Sunniland Corporation Sanford
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
