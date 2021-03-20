United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Vinyl Floor Covering industry with latest developments. United States Vinyl Floor Covering market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the vinyl floor covering market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview, is covered in the report. The report also features the qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

Major Key Players:

Armstrong Flooring

Shaw Industries Inc.

Mannington Mills Inc.

Beaulieu International Group

IVC Group

Forbo Holding AG

Gerflor SAS

Tarkett SA

Congoleum Corporation

CBC Flooring

Mohawk Industries Inc. Market Overview:

Vinyl floor covering is a type of resilient floor covering, made by combining natural and synthetic polymer materials, which are placed in repeating structural units. It is a synthetic flooring material, which is water- and stain-resistant. It is widely used in the construction sector.

Vinyl flooring is cost-effective in nature and exhibits various features, such as durability, flexible handling, and design possibilities, which make it suitable to be used in hospitals, schools, offices, and houses. The global vinyl floor covering market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3% 2018-2024.

– The vinyl flooring market is facing a severe shortage of labor. Due to this, the manufacturers are compelled to turn down the projects and are paying more to retain the existing labor force.

– A luxury vinyl tile (LVT) is cost-effective in comparison to the price of hardwood flooring. To maintain hardwood property, one must spend a significant amount in treating and refinishing the material. Thus, commercial and residential builders prefer LVT over the hardwood flooring.