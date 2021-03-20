United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Vinyl Floor Covering industry with latest developments. United States Vinyl Floor Covering market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the vinyl floor covering market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview, is covered in the report. The report also features the qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Largest Luxury Vinyl Tile Segment
A luxury vinyl tile (LVT) with improved design possibilities, installation technology and the emergence of an entirely new subcategory of rigid-core LVT products, gaining prominence than the other segments. Demand has followed innovation as manufacturers have developed newer and better LVT products.
The development of more advanced products has put pressure on competitors in the industry to keep up, catalyzing even more innovation. Some of the trends for the growth of the segment are limitless design versatility in LVT products and improving the performance of LVT systems.
Growth Opportunities for the Vinyl Floor Covering in the Construction
The vinyl floor covering market has opportunity globally and regionally. The non-residential segment is expected to be the largest segment. Increase in demand for luxury vinyl tiles in non-residential buildings, such as offices, hotels, educational institutions, and hospitals, is expected to drive the vinyl floor covering the market in the future.
In 2015, the vinyl floor covering brands, such as Armstrong, Mannington, Congoleum, and Tarkett are major sources of vinyl flooring for the construction companies in the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Trends Shaping the Vinyl Floor Covering Market
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.7 Challenges of the Vinyl Floor Covering Market
4.8 Recent Developments in the Market
4.9 Technological Innovations
4.10 Growth Opportunities for Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Vinyl Sheet
5.1.2 Vinyl Composite Tile
5.1.3 Luxury Vinyl Tile
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Armstrong Flooring
6.1.2 Shaw Industries Inc.
6.1.3 Mannington Mills Inc.
6.1.4 Beaulieu International Group
6.1.5 IVC Group
6.1.6 Forbo Holding AG
6.1.7 Gerflor SAS
6.1.8 Tarkett SA
6.1.9 Congoleum Corporation
6.1.10 CBC Flooring
6.1.11 Mannington Mills Inc.
6.1.12 Mohawk Industries Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE VINYL FLOOR COVERING MARKET
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9 APPENDIX
