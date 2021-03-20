UV-Curable Adhesives Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“UV-Curable Adhesives Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of UV-Curable Adhesives industry with latest developments. UV-Curable Adhesives market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global UV-Curable Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

UV-Curable Adhesives Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

UV-Curable Adhesives Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Packaging Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– UV-curable adhesives find their applications in the packaging sector owing to their ability to create quick bonds between different materials such as plastic, rubber, metal, glass, and ceramic materials.

– Properties, such as superior strength & flexibility, ability to withstand the extreme environment, and excellent moisture resistance makes UV-curable adhesives suitable for packaging application.

– The demand for UV-curable adhesives from the plastic packaging industry is consistently increasing in Europe and North America regions, with the growing awareness about the benefits of using UV-curable adhesives. These adhesives are known to eliminate heat and Radio Frequency (RF) sealing of clamshell packages.

– The usage of UV-curable adhesives as laminating films, papers, and foils is increasing in product packaging applications where weather resistance is required.

– With the growing trend of e-commerce, e-retail, and online food orders & delivery services, the demand for packaging materials, especially flexible packaging has been increasing, which is likely to drive the demand for UV-curable adhesives during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific and North America dominate the demand for UV-curable adhesives for packaging applications.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing investments into the medical industry and increasing electrical & electronics production in countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of UV-curable adhesives is increasing in the region.

– China stands to be the largest market for UV-curable adhesives, and is also expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of UV-curable adhesives in the packaging sector is growing at a tremendous rate in the country, owing to their advantages over the usage of conventional adhesive systems used.

– The demand from industries like consumer goods, food and beverage, and others for packing materials is increasing in China, owing to the increasing exports, as well as domestic consumption.

– Japan, on the other hand, is a hub for technological advancements and hosts an active R&D base for R&D of newer and efficient UV-curable adhesives. Owing to this, novel UV-curable adhesive products are finding their applications in the packaging, electrical and automotive sectors in the country in recent times.

– India is also one of the major consumer of UV-curable adhesives in the region. Robust growth of packaging industry, increasing investments & production in electronic and automotive industry are likely to drive the demand for UV-curable adhesives over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of UV-Curable Adhesives Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Superior Properties, like Fast Curing Rates, High Bond Strength, and Low VOC Emissions

4.1.2 Rising Demand for UV Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Application

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Relatively High Machinery Cost Compared to Other Adhesives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Silicone

5.1.2 Acrylic

5.1.3 Polyurethane

5.1.4 Epoxy

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Optical

5.2.2 Speaker assembly

5.2.3 Medical Devices

5.2.4 Syringes

5.2.5 Displays (LEDs)

5.2.6 Sensors

5.2.7 Wire Tacking

5.2.8 Glass Bonding

5.2.9 Others

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Medical

5.3.2 Electrical and Electronics

5.3.3 Transportation

5.3.4 Packaging

5.3.5 Furniture

5.3.6 Other

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.4.3 South Africa

5.4.4.4 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Cartell Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.4 DELO Industrial Adhesives

6.4.5 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.6 Dymax Corporation

6.4.7 Epoxy Technology Inc.

6.4.8 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.9 Henkel AG & Company KGaA

6.4.10 ITW Polymers Adhesives

6.4.11 Master Bond Inc.

6.4.12 Panacol-Elosol GmbH

6.4.13 Permabond LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging R&D on Adhesives to Develop Eco-Friendly Products

7.2 Innovations Aimed at Lowering Cost of End Products

