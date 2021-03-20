Vegetable Oil Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Vegetable Oil Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Vegetable Oil industry with latest developments. Vegetable Oil market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Global vegetable oil market offers a range of products including palm oil, soybean oil, rapeseed oil (canola), sunflower oil, and other types applicable to confectionery, dairy, bakery, and other industries. The market covers a global level analysis of the major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Key Market Trends:
Increased Demand for Palm Oil in Developed Countries
Attributed to the multi-functional properties of palm oil in food and other industries, the segment remains the highest consumed oil in the world. Moreover, Palm oil is one of the most disbursed vegetable oil in the world. The primary users of palm oil include China, India, Indonesia, and the European Union. India, China, and the European Union do not produce crude palm oil and their demand is entirely met by imports. There is substantial demand for palm oil from various end-user sectors across the world since it costs 20% less than most vegetable oils and is very versatile. In the past few years, palm oil production has amplified significantly, with almost all production growth determined in Malaysia and Indonesia. There is an increase in the demand for biofuel in most of the developed regions, which augmented the demand for palm oil.
Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Market
Asia-Pacific registers as the fastest growing region across the globe due to huge demand from the food sector, increasing health-conscious consumers, rising population, and changing living standards. Europe is the second largest market due to the trend towards healthier lifestyles and technological developments. The rising affluence of China’s middle-class population is permitting consumers to purchase higher-priced, packaged vegetable oils. Moreover, the ban on the sale of loose oils in some Chinese cities has further stimulated the demand for packaged oils. In addition, the Indonesian government has also imposed new regulations intended at increasing the domestic consumption of biodiesel made from palm oil.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Vegetable Oil Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 By Type
5.1.1.1 Palm Oil
5.1.1.2 Soybean Oil
5.1.1.3 Rapeseed Oil (Canola)
5.1.1.4 Sunflower Oil
5.1.1.5 Other Types
5.1.2 By Application
5.1.2.1 Confectionery
5.1.2.2 Dairy
5.1.2.3 Bakery
5.1.2.4 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Spain
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 Germany
5.2.2.4 France
5.2.2.5 Italy
5.2.2.6 Russia
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
5.2.5.1 South Africa
5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Cargill, Incorporated
6.4.2 Kerry Inc.
6.4.3 Olam International
6.4.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company
6.4.5 Bunge North America, Inc.
6.4.6 Richardson International Limited
6.4.7 DuPont
6.4.8 Dohler GmbH
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
