Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS industry with latest developments. Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, VNA is a technology in which images and documents are stored in a standard format. PACS is a technology that provides economical storage and convenient access to images from multiple modalities.

Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

PACS is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type Segment

Picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) are one of the most widely used technologies in healthcare facilities across the world. More than 80% of the hospitals in developed countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan, use PACS in their facilities. The scope can be seen in developing countries, particularly the Asian countries, such as India, China, etc. Healthcare facilities in these countries have now started to shift from the use of multiple services to integrated platforms for sharing and storing medical images. The adoption of PACS is rapidly increasing in these countries because of the improving healthcare sectors, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the awareness about the significance of picture archiving and communication systems. The use of these technologies is mostly in radiology. Ultrasound and MRI are other applications where their use is most common. Hence, with the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

Information systems have tremendous potential in reducing healthcare costs and improving outcomes. These systems play a major role, not only in reducing costs but also in improving the quality of care delivered. The advantages of PACS include an elimination of expensive silver-based screen, improved access to old and new films to physicians, reduction in the physical storage requirement of bulky films, and low personnel costs. Additionally, PACS has improved the workflow of hospitals, by reducing the diagnostic time from hours to minutes. The PACS monitor systems play a major role in efficiently identifying the connectivity issues and resolving them at the earliest possible. The major factors driving the market in the region are the reduction in administration costs, the increase in the number of patients diagnosed every hour, easy handling, and review and transfer of pictures after imaging.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

