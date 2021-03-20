Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics industry with latest developments. Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Veterinary molecular diagnostics refer to the molecular diagnostic techniques that are employed to analyze samples originating from animals (companion, domestic, etc.). Veterinary molecular diagnostics primarily focuses on the detection, identification, and genotyping of pathogens.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

The Kits and Reagents Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth During The Forecast Period

Majority of the commercial products in the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market are available in the form of kits. These kits are predominantly based on PCR techniques and help in the screening of a family of related disorders. The kits based on microarrays are steadily increasing their market share. Over the forecast period, many products based on immune-assays are expected to receive marketing approval. There are several assays linked to pathogen and viruses detection, which are combined with the PCR techniques, such as Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDv), Porcine Deltacoronavirus (PDCoV), and Transmissible Gastroenteritis Virus (TGEV). Different companies have specialization and resources restricted for assays to be useful for a certain category of animals, which is among the major challenge for the use of molecular diagnostics. However, over the forecast period, the kits and reagent segment is poised to register rapid growth, due to the growing trend of performing tests at the large scale across multiple hospitals.

North America is Expected to Retain the Largest Share in the Market

In 2018, North America had the largest share in the market studied. Additionally, the North American region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing trend of pet ownership in the region and rising demand for animal-based proteins in the region. The United States is expected to retain its significant market share, owing to factors, such as rising pet adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of various animal diseases and injuries has been identified as the major factor fueling market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Animal Diseases

4.2.2 Increase in Demand for Animal-derived Proteins

4.2.3 Growth in Animal Health Expenditure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel

4.3.2 High Cost of Diagnostic Tests

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.2 Kit and Reagents

5.1.3 Software and Services

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Genetics

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 PCR

5.3.2 Microarray

5.3.3 DNA Sequencing

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Biochek BV

6.1.2 Biomerieux SA

6.1.3 Bioneer Corporation

6.1.4 Idexx Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Ingenetix GmbH

6.1.6 Neogen Corporation

6.1.7 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

6.1.8 Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

