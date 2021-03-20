Veterinary Services Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Veterinary Services Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Veterinary Services industry with latest developments. Veterinary Services market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244351

Scope of the Report:

Veterinary services refer to all kinds of facilities, solutions, systems, and services targeted at animal health welfare, including hospitalization, dentistry, diagnostics, surgery, nursing, medication, medical devices, specialist referral, alternative therapies, and behavioral therapies performed by a veterinarian.

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244351

Our Research Report Includes:

Veterinary Services Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Veterinary Services Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Companion Animal Segment by Animal Type is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The companion animal segment in the veterinary services market is believed to have the largest market size, and the segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period.

In today’s era, small animal surgery is moving forward, taking advantage of the developments and achievements in human surgery. Cardiovascular operations, tracheal and urethral stenting, advances in surgical oncology, total hip replacement, developments in neurosurgery, and kidney transplantation in cats are among the new modalities. They can be used for small animal patients, in order to provide them advanced veterinary care and to improve their quality of life, as well as increase their life expectancy. The number of dogs and cats euthanized in US shelters, annually, has declined from approximately 2.6 million in 2011 to 1.5 million currently. This decline can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners.

Increased adoption of companion animals as pets in developed regions and increasing awareness regarding pet health are expected to drive the veterinary services market during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the veterinary services market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is expected to retain its significant market share, owing to factors, such as rising pet adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. Besides, a rise in the prevalence of various animal diseases is identified as a significant driving factor for the market growth. Also, the rising awareness about animal health, favorable and advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, effective initiatives by the government, and rise in pet adoption are some of the other significant factors that are driving the growth of the North American veterinary services market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244351

Detailed TOC of Veterinary Services Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Service

5.1.1 Surgery

5.1.2 Diagnostic Tests and Imaging

5.1.3 Physical Health Monitoring

5.1.4 Other Services (Dental Care, Grooming, Vaccination, Counselling, etc.)

5.2 Animal Type

5.2.1 Companion Animal

5.2.2 Farm Animal

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 CVS Group PLC

6.1.2 Ethos Veterinary Health

6.1.3 Greencross Limited

6.1.4 Idexx laboratories

6.1.5 Mars Inc.

6.1.6 National Veterinary Care Ltd

6.1.7 Patterson Companies Inc.

6.1.8 Pets at Home Group PLC

6.1.9 Animart LLC

6.1.10 Vetronic Services Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Clinical Biochemistry Analyzer Market Growth Analysis with Industry Trends 2021: Business Insights of Leading Players, Research with Size, Key Challenges with Covid19 Impact, Business Opportunities Forecast to 2027

Global Plowing And Cultivation Machinery Market Size Outlook by Future Opportunity 2021 | Global Survey, Demand Status, Business Trends, Major Drivers, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Industry Share Forecast by 2025

Highly Transparent Low Iron Glass Market Growth Factors and Leading Players Analysis 2021 – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research with Business Revenue and Opportunities till 2027

Blood Irradiation Market Growth Analysis with Sales Estimation 2021: Forecast Value and Industry Size Analysis by Leading Players, Business Development Outlook with Top Regions with Impact of Covid-19 till 2025

Dental CAD&CAM Milling Machines Market Forecast Analysis 2021-2025 | Global Industry Size, Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Emerging Trends by Growth Insights, Business Prospects with Covid-19 Impact

Education Projectors Market Growth Analysis with Sales Estimation 2021: Forecast Value and Industry Size Analysis by Leading Players, Business Development Outlook with Top Regions with Impact of Covid-19 till 2025

Animal Feed Concentrates and Premixes Market Analysis 2021 – Global Industry Size, Top Performing Regions, Market Growth Segments by Opportunities with Strategic Assessment Forecast to 2025

Tape Backing Materials Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Electrolytic Membrane Resin Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Hard Coat Film Market Growth Rate and Business Share 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Power Line Communication Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Automotive Smart Key Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Food Gelatin Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024