Global Low Melt Fiber Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Melt Fiber in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Low Melt Fiber Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Low Melt Fiber Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

Germany Low Melt Fiber Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Low Melt Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Low Melt Fiber production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Low Melt Fiber Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

Germany Low Melt Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Melting Point below 130 ℃

Melting Point above 130 ℃

Melting point ≤130℃ is the most used type in 2019, with over 60% market share.

Germany Low Melt Fiber Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

Germany Low Melt Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Textile

Construction

Others

Globally, the textile industry is the largest application market, the textile industry took 53.53% of low melt fiber downstream industry application in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Low Melt Fiber Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Low Melt Fiber Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Low Melt Fiber Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Total Germany Low Melt Fiber Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Huvis

Toray Chemical Korea

FETL

Nan Ya Plastics

XiangLu Chemical Fibers Limited Liability Company

Tinfulong Winning Chemical Fiber Co.,LTD.

DAFA FIBER

Taekwang

IFG Exelto NV

Hickory Springs

Dividan

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co.,LTD.

CNV Corporation

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low Melt Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Low Melt Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Low Melt Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Low Melt Fiber Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Low Melt Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Low Melt Fiber Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low Melt Fiber Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Low Melt Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Low Melt Fiber Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Low Melt Fiber Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Low Melt Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Melt Fiber Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Low Melt Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Melt Fiber Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Low Melt Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Melt Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Low Melt Fiber Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Melting Point below 130 ℃

4.1.3 Melting Point above 130 ℃

4.2 By Type – Germany Low Melt Fiber Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Low Melt Fiber Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Low Melt Fiber Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Low Melt Fiber Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Low Melt Fiber Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Low Melt Fiber Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Low Melt Fiber Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Low Melt Fiber Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Low Melt Fiber Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Low Melt Fiber Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Textile

5.1.4 Construction

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany Low Melt Fiber Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Low Melt Fiber Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Low Melt Fiber Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Low Melt Fiber Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Low Melt Fiber Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Low Melt Fiber Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Low Melt Fiber Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Low Melt Fiber Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Low Melt Fiber Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Huvis

6.1.1 Huvis Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Huvis Business Overview

6.1.3 Huvis Low Melt Fiber Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Huvis Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Huvis Key News

6.2 Toray Chemical Korea

6.2.1 Toray Chemical Korea Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Toray Chemical Korea Business Overview

6.2.3 Toray Chemical Korea Low Melt Fiber Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Toray Chemical Korea Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Toray Chemical Korea Key News

6.3 FETL

6.3.1 FETL Corporate Summary

6.3.2 FETL Business Overview

6.3.3 FETL Low Melt Fiber Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 FETL Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 FETL Key News

6.4 Nan Ya Plastics

6.4.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Nan Ya Plastics Business Overview

6.4.3 Nan Ya Plastics Low Melt Fiber Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nan Ya Plastics Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

….….Continued

