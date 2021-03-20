Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in Mexico Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

In 2019 there were some exciting new launches in plastic pouches. The ketchup brand Heinz launched a 190g format with a plastic screw closure. This is the smaller format available within plastic pouches. The brand Knorr launched chilli sauces and pickled products in plastic pouches too. This is a well thought out strategy to stand out from most competitors as chilli sauces are usually offered in glass jars, glass bottles, plastic bottles or metal food cans.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952262-sauces-dressings-and-condiments-packaging-in-mexico

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tea-packaging-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polyalkylene-glycols-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Mexico

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Heinz and Knorr both launch new products in plastic pouches

Metal food cans to remain the leading pack type

Consumers consider glass packaging better for maintaining the quality of products for longer

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105