Smart Drying Racks Industry – Riding on Policy and Consumer behavioural Changes

Smart drying racks are nowadays increasingly becoming very popular in the past couple of years. These racks are quite effective in the areas that are facing a space crunch. Folding drying racks, which are sometimes also known as convertible drying racks that can be used and removed as and when needed are also becoming highly popular worldwide. Also, the electric drying rack is a home essential that can be used for normal clothing, small-scaled clothes and also for shoes due to the urgently dry function. Smart drying racks can nowadays also be remotely controlled through mobile applications. Some of the smart drying racks are also fitted out with LED strips having a color temperature that also helps in providing an additional light source. These smart dryers fast dry the clothes within 3 hours, and the electric ones work in around 150W / 110V-220V / 50Hz. With the hot and cold air auto-switch within every 3hrs, there is no shrinkage or heat damage to the clothes. These racks can henceforth resolve the clothes drying requirements during traveling or in cases of damp weather. The smart dryer racks also have some conventional clothing care functions. These are suitable for lightweight and small clothes such as suits, dresses, jackets, coats, T-shirts, underwear infant wear, etc.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Smart Drying Racks Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Smart Drying Racks market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Smart Drying Racks Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Some of the common features of a smart drying rack are as follows:

Space Saving

Quick drying

Care functions

Multipurpose

Major Players in This Report Include,

Xcentrik (United States),Leifheit (Germany),L-Best (China),Hooeasy GmbH (Germany),Home-It (Portugal),GELAN Electric Co., Ltd (China),Creations (Hong Kong),Youpin (China),Guangdong Hotata Technology Group (China),ASJ (Singapore)

Market Segmentation

by Type (Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Others), Application (Personal, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Mounting Type (Free Standing, Wall Mounted, Mix (Wall mounted & retractable etc.)), End-Use (Bathroom & Bedrooms, Laundry Rooms, Others (Office & Living Room etc.))

Market Trends:

Demand For Residential Housing Units Have Increased At Tremendous Rates With Rising Urbanization

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand For Small, Effective, And Efficient Racks That Can Easily Be Fitted In Smaller Spaces

Increasing Demand For Convenience While Drying Clothes In Confined Areas

Market Restraints:

High Costs Associated With the Product

Regions Covered in the Smart Drying Racks Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

