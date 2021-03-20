Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in Malaysia Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Processed meat and seafood in metal experienced a weaker performance in 2019, particularly in shelf stable meat. The outbreak of Asian swine flu in June 2019 resulted in government intervention to stop imports of shelf stable meat from other countries. In addition, the roundworm contamination discovered in shelf stable seafood in 2018 was still continuing to affect shelf stable seafood in metal food cans. The discovery of parasitic worms in two imported brands in April 2018, followed by the with.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952242-processed-meat-and-seafood-packaging-in-malaysia
Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/procure-to-pay-solutions-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sleeping-aids-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in Malaysia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Asian swine flu and roundworm contamination scandal hit metal food cans
Flexible plastic seeing increasing competition from rigid plastic and paper-based containers
Pacific West Foods introduces folding cartons in frozen processed seafood
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/