Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Italy Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Metal food cans is set to continue to account for the highest retail unit volume share in total processed fruit and vegetables packaging over the forecast period. High usage is informed by convenience and safety factors, as metal packaging is not fragile like glass. It is also perceived to offer the best quality/price ratio for packaged food. Most established brands use metal food cans, as they are considered lighter, easier to handle and more versatile in terms of visual identity than glass jar..

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952183-processed-fruit-and-vegetables-packaging-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Italy report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gloves-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-brake-fluid-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Italy

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Glass gains ground on metal through transparency, eco and premium trends

Health, eco and premium trends influence packaging designs and sizes

On-the-go trend in shelf stable boosts pouches and thin wall plastic containers

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105