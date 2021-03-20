Global Printed Circuit Board Market in Indonesia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Circuit Board in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m)
Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Market 2019 (%)
The global Printed Circuit Board market was valued at 70460 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 79790 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. While the Printed Circuit Board market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Printed Circuit Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Printed Circuit Board production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m)
Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Rigid 1-2Sided
Standard Multilayer
HDI/Microvia/Build-Up
IC Substrate
Flexible Circuits
Rigid Flex
Others
Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m)
Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Computer
Communications
Industrial/Medical
Automotive
Military/Aerospace
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)
Total Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Nippon Mektron
Unimicron
SEMCO
Young Poong Group
Ibiden
ZDT
Tripod
TTM
SEI
Daeduck Group
HannStar Board (GBM)
Viasystems(TTM)
Nanya PCB
CMK Corporation
Shinko Electric Ind
Compeq
AT&S
Kingboard
Ellington
Junda Electronic
CCTC
Redboard
Wuzhu Group
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Printed Circuit Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Printed Circuit Board Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
….. continued
