Global Printed Circuit Board Market in India Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Circuit Board in India, including the following market information:

India Printed Circuit Board Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Printed Circuit Board Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m)

India Printed Circuit Board Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m)

Top Five Competitors in India Printed Circuit Board Market 2019 (%)

The global Printed Circuit Board market was valued at 70460 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 79790 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. While the Printed Circuit Board

ALSO READ:https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/2-4-dichlorobenzyl-alcohol-market-size-share-growth-trends-size-and-global-forecast-to-2023-dx8akkymq8p6

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Printed Circuit Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Printed Circuit Board production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Printed Circuit Board Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m)

India Printed Circuit Board Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

ALSO READ:https://sites.google.com/view/downholetoolsmarket/home

India Printed Circuit Board Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m)

India Printed Circuit Board Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

ALSO READ:https://www.medgadget.com/2020/12/primary-cells-market-will-accelerate-at-8-13-cagr-and-register-over-1233-76-million-growth-during-2020-2025.html

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Total India Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

SEMCO

Young Poong Group

Ibiden

ZDT

Tripod

TTM

SEI

Daeduck Group

HannStar Board (GBM)

Viasystems(TTM)

Nanya PCB

CMK Corporation

Shinko Electric Ind

Compeq

AT&S

Kingboard

Ellington

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Printed Circuit Board Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Printed Circuit Board Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Printed Circuit Board Overall Market Size

2.1 India Printed Circuit Board Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Printed Circuit Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Printed Circuit Board Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105