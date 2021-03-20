Global Printed Circuit Board Market in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Circuit Board in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Printed Circuit Board Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Printed Circuit Board Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m)

Germany Printed Circuit Board Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Printed Circuit Board Market 2019 (%)

The global Printed Circuit Board market was valued at 70460 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 79790 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. While the Printed Circuit Board

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Printed Circuit Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Printed Circuit Board production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Printed Circuit Board Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m)

Germany Printed Circuit Board Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

Germany Printed Circuit Board Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m)

Germany Printed Circuit Board Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Total Germany Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

SEMCO

Young Poong Group

Ibiden

ZDT

Tripod

TTM

SEI

Daeduck Group

HannStar Board (GBM)

Viasystems(TTM)

Nanya PCB

CMK Corporation

Shinko Electric Ind

Compeq

AT&S

Kingboard

Ellington

Junda Electronic

CCTC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Printed Circuit Board Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Printed Circuit Board Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Printed Circuit Board Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Printed Circuit Board Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Printed Circuit Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Printed Circuit Board Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

