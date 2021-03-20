Global Printed Circuit Board Market in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Circuit Board in China, including the following market information:

China Printed Circuit Board Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Printed Circuit Board Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m)

China Printed Circuit Board Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m)

Top Five Competitors in China Printed Circuit Board Market 2019 (%)

The global Printed Circuit Board market was valued at 70460 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 79790 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. While the Printed Circuit Board market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Printed Circuit Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Printed Circuit Board production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Printed Circuit Board Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m)

China Printed Circuit Board Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

China Printed Circuit Board Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m)

China Printed Circuit Board Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Total China Printed Circuit Board Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

SEMCO

Young Poong Group

Ibiden

ZDT

Tripod

TTM

SEI

Daeduck Group

HannStar Board (GBM)

Viasystems(TTM)

Nanya PCB

CMK Corporation

Shinko Electric Ind

Compeq

AT&S

Kingboard

Ellington

Junda Electronic

CCTC

Redboard

Wuzhu Group

Kinwong

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Printed Circuit Board Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Printed Circuit Board Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Printed Circuit Board Overall Market Size

2.1 China Printed Circuit Board Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Printed Circuit Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Printed Circuit Board Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

