Mixed Retailers in Ecuador Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Mixed retailers continues to be dominated by department stores in 2019. Large department stores respond to rising demands for convenience and efficiency by enabling consumers to buy a variety of products in one place. The expansion of department stores across Ecuador continues to threaten the strength of competing channels such as apparel and footwear specialist retailers, as busy consumers are increasingly shifting towards shopping for several different types of purchases in as few trips as pos..

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952019-mixed-retailers-in-ecuador

Euromonitor International’s Mixed Retailers in Ecuador report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/calcium-superphosphate-market-2021-global-production-growth-share-demand-and-applications-market-research-report-to-2026-2021-02-11

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microrna-consumables-market-2021-covid-19-impact-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Mixed Retailers in Ecuador

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Department stores dominates mixed retailers

Variety stores are mainly independent, family-run businesses

Mixed retailers find growing niche in home accessories

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

De Prati maintains leadership of mixed retailers in 2019

Etafashion SA intensifies competition with apparel and footwear specialist retailers

Pycca department stores maintain low-cost appeal

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 6 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 Mixed Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 8 Mixed Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 10 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 11 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 12 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Economic uncertainty hampers growth in retailing in 2019

Price wars and deep discounting prevail throughout all channels

Store-based retailers strive to increase their online presence in an intensely competitive environment

Mobile e-commerce leads growth in retailing in 2019

Consumers continue to favour store-based retailing over non-store retailing

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Seasonality

Mother’s/Father’s Day

Summer Sales

Back to School

Christmas

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

MARKET DATA

Table 17 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2014-2019

Table 18 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105