Variety Stores in Argentina Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Variety stores is a highly fragmented channel in Argentina, with sales being spread between a large number of small players operating throughout the country. Many of the owners of such stores are of Asian origin and have contacts that allow them to access merchandise at a very low cost. Variety stores is not a category where large chains exist, and in the vast majority of cases consist of only one outlet. As a result of ongoing closures of non-essential retail outlets in 2020, many variety store…

Euromonitor International’s Variety Stores in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Variety Stores in Argentina

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales remain highly fragmented in a channel dominated by small stores

Variety stores respond to changes in consumer behaviour in 2020 by stocking products to assist with home cooking

Price promotions are not enough to stem the decline in outlets in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Focus on essential purchases will limit value growth

The development of e-commerce represents a potential threat to sales

Removal of import ban may allow cheaper products to be offered

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Variety Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 2 Variety Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Variety Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025

Table 4 Variety Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on retailing

COVID-19 country impact

Restrictions on imports leading to a shortage of some types of goods

Government protocols see profit margins decline in 2020

…continued

