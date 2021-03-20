Traditional Grocery Retailers in Argentina Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

During the pandemic, traditional grocery retailers benefited from the fact that many local consumers preferred to do their shopping in nearby stores in order to avoid travelling to busy metropolitan areas and increase the risk of contracting COVID-19. As a result, this channel saw strong growth, although it remained highly fragmented, with “others” continuing to hold almost all retail value share. Despite some gains, a drop in sales in some areas saw many of these small family-run businesses clo…

Euromonitor International’s Traditional Grocery Retailers in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2951896-traditional-grocery-retailers-in-argentina

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Traditional Grocery Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hvac-and-refrigeration-hvacr-systems-market-2021-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-portable-automated-external-defibrillators-aeds-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Traditional Grocery Retailers in Argentina

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Locality benefits traditional grocery retailers, but the category remains highly fragmented

Digital promotion and payment methods gain ground in 2020

Rising health consciousness fuels interest in local health stores

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Interest in innovative organic fruit and vegetable purchasing schemes will grow

Health and wellness trends offer traditional grocery retailers opportunities for growth

E-commerce development will lead to the formalisation of smaller retailers in the future

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Traditional Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 2 Traditional Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Traditional Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 Traditional Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Traditional Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 6 Traditional Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020

Table 7 Traditional Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025

Table 8 Traditional Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on retailing

COVID-19 country impact

Restrictions on imports leading to a shortage of some types of goods

Government protocols see profit margins decline in 2020

What next for retailing?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105