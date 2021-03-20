Traditional Grocery Retailers in Argentina Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

During the pandemic, traditional grocery retailers benefited from the fact that many local consumers preferred to do their shopping in nearby stores in order to avoid travelling to busy metropolitan areas and increase the risk of contracting COVID-19. As a result, this channel saw strong growth, although it remained highly fragmented, with “others” continuing to hold almost all retail value share. Despite some gains, a drop in sales in some areas saw many of these small family-run businesses clo…
Euromonitor International’s Traditional Grocery Retailers in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Traditional Grocery Retailers in Argentina
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Locality benefits traditional grocery retailers, but the category remains highly fragmented
Digital promotion and payment methods gain ground in 2020
Rising health consciousness fuels interest in local health stores
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Interest in innovative organic fruit and vegetable purchasing schemes will grow
Health and wellness trends offer traditional grocery retailers opportunities for growth
E-commerce development will lead to the formalisation of smaller retailers in the future
CHANNEL DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on retailing
COVID-19 country impact
Restrictions on imports leading to a shortage of some types of goods
Government protocols see profit margins decline in 2020
What next for retailing?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
…continued
