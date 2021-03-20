UAV GNSS Antenna Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027 | Trimble, Tallysman, Molex, Taoglas, Novatel Inc (Hexagon), Maxtena, Tallysman Wireless Inc, PCTEL, San Jose Technology, Inc, 2J Antennas, Leica Geosystems, Stonex, Welotec GmbH, Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd, ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd

QYResearch has recently published a research report titled, Global UAV GNSS Antenna Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application. UAV GNSS Antenna Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global UAV GNSS Antenna market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global UAV GNSS Antenna market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

Global UAV GNSS Antenna Market: Major Players:

Trimble, Tallysman, Molex, Taoglas, Novatel Inc (Hexagon), Maxtena, Tallysman Wireless Inc, PCTEL, San Jose Technology, Inc, 2J Antennas, Leica Geosystems, Stonex, Welotec GmbH, Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd, ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd

Why is market segmentation important?

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global UAV GNSS Antenna market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global UAV GNSS Antenna market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global UAV GNSS Antenna market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Global UAV GNSS Antenna Market by Type:



Helix Antennas

Patch Antennas

Global UAV GNSS Antenna Market by Application:

Military Drones

Civilian Drones

What is our research methodology?

We at QY Research use quantitative and qualitative modeling, trend analysis, industry-best practices, top peer practices, and in-depth proprietary studies as a full range of research methods. Our analysts employ the latest primary and secondary research techniques to offer you comprehensive market analysis that will help your business to give sustainable performances. The innovative approaches that our researchers take to compile business reports and market analysis or research studies help clients to achieve higher sales in their respective industries.

Our unique research methodologies help us to give you critical knowledge about the global UAV GNSS Antenna market and equip you to take informed decisions faster and with confidence, cutting through the complexity. With a view to help you to formulate result-oriented business plans, we distill vast volumes of data into precise and clear recommendations related to the global UAV GNSS Antenna market using our unparalleled research methods.

How do we profile market leaders?

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global UAV GNSS Antenna market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global UAV GNSS Antenna market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global UAV GNSS Antenna market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global UAV GNSS Antenna market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the report.

Global UAV GNSS Antenna Market Forecast: This section has five chapters that provide forecast figures on the basis of different factors and type of market segmentation. It includes consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by type, consumption and production forecast by region, and revenue and production forecast of the global UAV GNSS Antenna market.

Global UAV GNSS Antenna Market- TOC:

1 UAV GNSS Antenna Market Overview

1.1 UAV GNSS Antenna Product Overview

1.2 UAV GNSS Antenna Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Helix Antennas

1.2.2 Patch Antennas

1.3 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by UAV GNSS Antenna Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by UAV GNSS Antenna Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players UAV GNSS Antenna Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers UAV GNSS Antenna Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 UAV GNSS Antenna Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 UAV GNSS Antenna Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by UAV GNSS Antenna Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in UAV GNSS Antenna as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into UAV GNSS Antenna Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers UAV GNSS Antenna Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 UAV GNSS Antenna Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global UAV GNSS Antenna by Application

4.1 UAV GNSS Antenna Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Military Drones

4.1.2 Civilian Drones

4.2 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global UAV GNSS Antenna Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa UAV GNSS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America UAV GNSS Antenna by Country

5.1 North America UAV GNSS Antenna Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America UAV GNSS Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe UAV GNSS Antenna by Country

6.1 Europe UAV GNSS Antenna Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe UAV GNSS Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific UAV GNSS Antenna by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific UAV GNSS Antenna Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific UAV GNSS Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America UAV GNSS Antenna by Country

8.1 Latin America UAV GNSS Antenna Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America UAV GNSS Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa UAV GNSS Antenna by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa UAV GNSS Antenna Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa UAV GNSS Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa UAV GNSS Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UAV GNSS Antenna Business

10.1 Trimble

10.1.1 Trimble Corporation Information

10.1.2 Trimble Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Trimble UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Trimble UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.1.5 Trimble Recent Development

10.2 Tallysman

10.2.1 Tallysman Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tallysman Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tallysman UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Trimble UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.2.5 Tallysman Recent Development

10.3 Molex

10.3.1 Molex Corporation Information

10.3.2 Molex Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Molex UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Molex UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.3.5 Molex Recent Development

10.4 Taoglas

10.4.1 Taoglas Corporation Information

10.4.2 Taoglas Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Taoglas UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Taoglas UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.4.5 Taoglas Recent Development

10.5 Novatel Inc (Hexagon)

10.5.1 Novatel Inc (Hexagon) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Novatel Inc (Hexagon) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Novatel Inc (Hexagon) UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Novatel Inc (Hexagon) UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.5.5 Novatel Inc (Hexagon) Recent Development

10.6 Maxtena

10.6.1 Maxtena Corporation Information

10.6.2 Maxtena Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Maxtena UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Maxtena UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.6.5 Maxtena Recent Development

10.7 Tallysman Wireless Inc

10.7.1 Tallysman Wireless Inc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tallysman Wireless Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Tallysman Wireless Inc UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Tallysman Wireless Inc UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.7.5 Tallysman Wireless Inc Recent Development

10.8 PCTEL

10.8.1 PCTEL Corporation Information

10.8.2 PCTEL Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 PCTEL UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 PCTEL UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.8.5 PCTEL Recent Development

10.9 San Jose Technology, Inc

10.9.1 San Jose Technology, Inc Corporation Information

10.9.2 San Jose Technology, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 San Jose Technology, Inc UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 San Jose Technology, Inc UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.9.5 San Jose Technology, Inc Recent Development

10.10 2J Antennas

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 UAV GNSS Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 2J Antennas UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 2J Antennas Recent Development

10.11 Leica Geosystems

10.11.1 Leica Geosystems Corporation Information

10.11.2 Leica Geosystems Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Leica Geosystems UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Leica Geosystems UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.11.5 Leica Geosystems Recent Development

10.12 Stonex

10.12.1 Stonex Corporation Information

10.12.2 Stonex Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Stonex UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Stonex UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.12.5 Stonex Recent Development

10.13 Welotec GmbH

10.13.1 Welotec GmbH Corporation Information

10.13.2 Welotec GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Welotec GmbH UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Welotec GmbH UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.13.5 Welotec GmbH Recent Development

10.14 Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd

10.14.1 Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.14.5 Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.15 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd

10.15.1 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.15.2 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd UAV GNSS Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd UAV GNSS Antenna Products Offered

10.15.5 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 UAV GNSS Antenna Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 UAV GNSS Antenna Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 UAV GNSS Antenna Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 UAV GNSS Antenna Distributors

12.3 UAV GNSS Antenna Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

There could be 13-16 sections in the report, where each one carries unique information and data related to the global UAV GNSS Antenna market. Besides detailed and accurate analysis of the global UAV GNSS Antenna market, the report includes a disclaimer for buyers, an author list, and information of the methodology used and data sources.

