Department Stores in Argentina Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

During lockdown in Argentina in 2020, department stores were not considered essential retailers and they had to close for several months. Lead player Falabella, which has several of its stores located in the main shopping malls of Buenos Aires Province, remained closed with no future opening date, and the company is now planning to sell its operations in the country. In Autumn, Falabella offered promotions with different banks as well as discounts in some categories to try to mitigate the loss o..

Euromonitor International’s Department Stores in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Department Stores in Argentina

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Falabella languishes and loses share to rival Coppel in 2020

The rise in e-commerce fails to mitigate sales losses from physical department stores

Falabella seeks to attract consumers through digital investment

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Some opportunities for growth remain

E-commerce will continue to grow in the years ahead

Department stores unlikely to see new development or investment across the forecast period

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 2 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Department Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 Department Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 6 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020

Table 7 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025

Table 8 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on retailing

COVID-19 country impact

Restrictions on imports leading to a shortage of some types of goods

Government protocols see profit margins decline in 2020

…continued

