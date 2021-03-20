World Market for Personal Accessories Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Personal accessories sales declined steeply in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to national lockdowns, social distancing, store closures and travel restrictions, thereby causing global demand to suffer. The discretionary nature of personal accessories caused this category to be more negatively impacted, as consumers focused on buying essentials in times of adversity and lifestyle disruptions. Consumers who continued to purchase accessories online accelerated the growth of e-commerce.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2476652-world-market-for-personal-accessories

Euromonitor International’s World Market for Personal Accessories global briefing offers detailed strategic analysis of the global Personal Accessories market by pinpointing growth sectors and identify factors driving change. The report identifies leading companies and brands within the keenly contested, fashion-driven competitive landscape, trend developments, economic/lifestyle influences, seasonal patterns, market and distribution strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is predicted to develop between mature and emerging countries, threats facing the business as well as opportunities to be seized for further growth.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/digital-printer-ink-market-2021-analysis-by-trends-demand-products-and-suppliers-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tv-analytics-market-size-study-by-application-advertising-competitor-analysis-by-deployment-cloud-on-premise-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

Global Outlook

Leading Companies and Brands

Top Four Trends Shaping the Industry

Innovation in the Home Office Environment

Impact of Covid-19

Market Snapshots

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

Market snapshots

Appendix

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105