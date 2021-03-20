Global Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market in Southeast Asia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetostrictive Position Sensors in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market 2019 (%)

The global Magnetostrictive Position Sensors market was valued at 153.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 203.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. While the Magnetostrictive Position Sensors market size in Southeast Asia was

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnetostrictive Position Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Magnetostrictive Position Sensors production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Analog Type

Digital Type

Analog type is the most widely used type which took up about 73.4% of the total in 2019 in global total shipments.

Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Other Industries

Petroleum industry was the most widely used area which took up about 32.46% of the global total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

MTS Sensors

BALLUFF

ASM Sensor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

