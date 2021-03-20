Global Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetostrictive Position Sensors in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Germany Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market 2019 (%)

The global Magnetostrictive Position Sensors market was valued at 153.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 203.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. While the

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnetostrictive Position Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Magnetostrictive Position Sensors production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Germany Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Analog Type

Digital Type

Analog type is the most widely used type which took up about 73.4% of the total in 2019 in global total shipments.

Germany Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Germany Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Other Industries

Petroleum industry was the most widely used area which took up about 32.46% of the global total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total Germany Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

MTS Sensors

BALLUFF

ASM Sensor

