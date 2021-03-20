Global Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetostrictive Position Sensors in France, including the following market information:

France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market 2019 (%)

The global Magnetostrictive Position Sensors market was valued at 153.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 203.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. While the Magnetostrictive Position Sensors market size in

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnetostrictive Position Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Magnetostrictive Position Sensors production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Analog Type

Digital Type

Analog type is the most widely used type which took up about 73.4% of the total in 2019 in global total shipments.

France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Other Industries

Petroleum industry was the most widely used area which took up about 32.46% of the global total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

MTS Sensors

BALLUFF

ASM Sensor

MEGATRON

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Magnetostrictive Position Sensors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

