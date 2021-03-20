Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Indonesia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

GPS anti-jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power radio frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A code receiver for about 30 kilometres (line of sight). GPS anti-jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Jamming Antenna in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market 2019 (%)

The global Anti-Jamming Antenna market was valued at 4092.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5159.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anti-Jamming Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Anti-Jamming Antenna production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nulling System

Beam Steering Systems

Civilian Systems

Nulling system is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 69.11% revenue share in 2019.

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military & Government

Commercial

The application of military & government is the major market with 91.73% market share in 2019, which projected to have a fast growth, at a GAGR of 6.29% from 2020 to 2026.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Novatel

Cobham

Mayflower

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Harris

