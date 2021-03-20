Global Android TV Market Indonesia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Android TV is a version of the Android operating system designed for digital media players, set-top boxes, sandbars, and TVs and developed by Google. Serving as a replacement for Google TV, it features a user interface designed around content discovery and voice search, surfacing content aggregated from various media apps and services, and integration with other recent Google technologies such as Assistant, Cast, and Knowledge Graph.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Android TV in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Android TV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Android TV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia Android TV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Android TV Market 2019 (%)

The global Android TV market was valued at 57220 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 63440 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the Android TV market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Android TV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Android TV production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Android TV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Android TV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

32 inch

40 inch

42 inch

55 inch

≥60 inch

42 inch is the most used type in 2019, with about 28.52% market share, followed by 55 inch with 25.76%.

Indonesia Android TV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Android TV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Family

Public

Demand of family occupied most of market share of about 81.25% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Android TV Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Android TV Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Android TV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia Android TV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

TCL

Hisense

Sony

Skyworth

Foxconn(Sharp)

Xiaomi

Haier

Panasonic

Changhong

Konka

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Android TV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Android TV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Android TV Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Android TV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Android TV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Android TV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

