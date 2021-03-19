Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market Forecast, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market is accounted for $14.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $32.30 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. High demand for milk-based ingredients in skin and hair care cosmetics and new technological developments in protein ingredients are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of consumer awareness, increasing raw material and manufacturing costs are restraining market growth.

Dairy proteins are inaccessible from skim milk using milk protein concentrates and covering filtration. Dairy protein milk fraction are enriched in bound calcium and comprise both casein and whey protein in the same ratio as milk.

Based on the application, the dairy products segment is likely to enormously due to the increasing demand for industries such as cosmetics, food & beverages, and many others. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of dairy protein ingredients by functional food and presence of top leading players of dairy protein manufacturers in the region.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12079

Some of the key players profiled in the Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market include E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestlé SA, Cargill Inc., Lactalis S.A, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Danone SA, DSM N.V., Amba, APS Biogroup and Arla Foods amba.

Ingredients Covered:

• Vitamin & Minerals

• Nucleotides

• Colostrum

• Dairy Protein

• Prebiotics

Application Covered:

• Bakery & Confectionaries

• Dairy Products

• Functional Food

• Infant Formula & Clinical Nutrition

• Personal Care

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12079/Single

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12079