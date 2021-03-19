Food Grade Gases market Trends | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Food Grade Gases market accounted for $4.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.68 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Rising number of microbreweries, growing meat and seafood production and increased consumption of soft drinks among youth population are some key factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, rising number of new food & beverage product developments will create ample opportunities for market growth. However, stringent government rules to meet quality standards are restricting market growth.

Food grade gases find myriads of applications in the carbonation, blanketing, packaging, and freezing and chilling processes for a broad spectrum of food products. The food-grade gases are majorly used in food products that are susceptible to risk including fatty fish, meat, veggies, and ready-to-eat products. Thus, food-grade gases play a significant role in reducing the risk of food spoilage while transportation by modifying the atmosphere of packaging and ensuring that the product remains safe until it reaches to customers.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11159

By mode of supply, Bulk held significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is due to ease of handling and storage it offers to large food & beverage manufacturers. Companies that require large volumes of gases opt for bulk supplies for easy transportation and storage. Based on geography, North America commanded the largest market share due to rising preferences for on-the-go meals and growing popularity of alcoholic drinks.

Some of the key players profiled in the Food Grade Gases Market include The Tyczka Group, Massy Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Wesfarmers Limited, The Linde Group, Air Water, Inc., Gulf Cryo, PT Aneka Gas Industries, SOL Group, The Messer Group GmBH, Air Liquide and Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

Mode of Supply Covered:

• Cylinder

• Bulk

Types Covered:

• Nitrogen

• Oxygen

• Carbon Dioxide

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Packaging

• Carbonation

• Freezing & Chilling

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Bakery & Confectionery Products

• Beverages

• Dairy & Frozen Products

• Convenience Food Products

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11159/Single

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11159