Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Advanced packaging is a general grouping of a variety of distinct techniques, including 2.5D, 3D-IC, fan-out wafer-level packaging and system-in-package, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market 2019 (%)

The global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging market was valued at 14030 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 18520 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. While the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging manufacturers, suppliers,

distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Advanced Semiconductor Packaging production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP)

Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP)

Flip Chip (FC)

2.5D/3D

Others

Flip chip is the most used type in 2019, with about 44.29% market share.

Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Consumer electronics is the most important market, with market shares of 39% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Amkor

SPIL

Intel Corp

JCET

ASE

TFME

TSMC

Huatian

Powertech Technology Inc

UTAC

Nepes

Walton Advanced Engineering

Kyocera

Chipbond

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

