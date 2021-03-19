Global D3O Industry in Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

D3O (formally “D3o”) is a polyurethane energy-absorbing material containing several additives and polyborodimethylsiloxane a dilatant non-Newtonian fluid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of D3O in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea D3O Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea D3O Market 2019 (%)

The global D3O market was valued at 74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 86 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. While the D3O market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on D3O businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of D3O in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on D3O market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea D3O Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea D3O Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Low Density

High Density

The demand for low-density D3O is large, accounting for 85.48% of the total market revenue share in 2019, while high-density accounts for only 14.52%.

South Korea D3O Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea D3O Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial

Defence

Electronics

Sports

Motorcycle

D3O has a wide range of applications, mainly used in the sports industry to provide protective equipment for athletes. This sector accounted for 78.89% of total market revenue in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total D3O Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total D3O Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M

Adidas

CCM

MCR Safety

Fox

Schutt

EFM

Klim

Umbro

Targus

Xion

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 D3O Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea D3O Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 South Korea D3O Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea D3O Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea D3O Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

….. continued

