There are areas of potential cooperation such as climate change and public health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but he said the U.S. and its partners will

he first U.S.-China meeting under the Biden administration started with “frigid” comments and is unlikely to result in any visible compromises, according to a former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of Defense for East Asia.

“I would say that the opening statements were certainly frigid, not necessarily due to the ambient temperatures in Alaska,” Heino Klinck told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Friday.

The two sides exchanged barbs before the meeting in Anchorage, Alaska officially began, stretching what was meant to be a short photo opportunity into an hour-long dialogue.

Klinck, now a senior advisor at the National Bureau of Asia Research (NBR), said he was not surprised by the turn of events.

“So far, frankly, there are no surprises as far as I can tell,” he said.

“It’s, for me, unimaginable that the Biden administration is going to look to reset … the relationship as the Chinese would like,” he said.

It’s important for the senior leaders to be able to meet, discuss things candidly and be able to demonstrate what each national intent is.

Heino Klinck

SENIOR ADVISOR AT THE NATIONAL BUREAU OF ASIA RESEARCH

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in his opening remarks that the U.S. would discuss its “deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan.” Chinese officials pushed back, repeating that the country is opposed to foreign interference in what it sees as its internal affairs.

NBR’s Klinck said it is common for U.S. conversations with China to be tense and he has often been lectured by his Chinese counterparts.

“We saw a little bit of that on camera today and you saw Secretary Blinken respond,” he said. “I think you’re going to have more of that in the private discussions.”

Asked if the meeting could lead to any visible compromises, NBR’s Klinck said the short answer is “no.”

——-

——-

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks while facing Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister, at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks while facing Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister, at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, 2021.

Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Image————

There are areas of potential cooperation such as climate change and public health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but he said the U.S. and its partners will “more often than not” compete with China.

Washington will also confront Beijing when they cross national security red lines such as targeting the U.S. in cyberattacks or conducting “malign activities” toward U.S. allies.

Importance of face-to-face meetings

Still, Klinck said it’s a “positive sign” that such a high-level meeting is taking place early on in the Biden administration.

“Even during the most tense relationships that the United States has had in its history … we would still meet and we would still exchange perspectives, so it’s key that we do the same with our strategic competitor China today,” he said.

“It’s important for the senior leaders to be able to meet, discuss things candidly and be able to demonstrate what each national intent is,” he added.

Gary Locke, a former U.S. ambassador to China, echoed that sentiment.

WATCH NOW

VIDEO02:51

U.S.-China talks set the tone, establish priorities: Former U.S. ambassador

“It sets the tone, it establishes the priorities, the concerns that the United States has,” said Locke, who is also interim president at Bellevue College.

“Yes, each side made a lot of public, harsh statements and very strong statements, but when they actually sit down and meet face to face, they understand that … they each have a role, but they also need to sit down and figure out a way forward to get past these differences, to solve the fundamental issues,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “is openly mocking the president of the United States for his own amusement,” Fox News host Sean Hannity told viewers Thursday, “and frankly, I find it, as an American citizen, humiliating.”

Putin challenged President Biden to an on-air conversation to discuss Biden’s latest warning that Putin would “pay a price,” following a report containing evidence of attempted Russian-interference in the 2020 election.

“I’ve just thought of this now,” Putin told a reporter in Moscow Thursday. “I want to invite President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it actually live. But with no delays, directly in an open, direct discussion.”

PUTIN CHALLENGES BIDEN TO CHAT WITH HIM IN ‘LIVE’ CONVERSATION

Hannity then asked: “Why would Vladimir Putin immediately call for a debate with Joe Biden with no time to prepare? What have I been saying? … When you compare Joe Biden to 2012 and even 2016, Joe Biden looks extremely weak, frail, often confused, and, yes, he is struggling cognitively. It is obvious. This is not brain surgery.”

“Here’s the problem we all have,” the host said later in his monologue. “This world has many evil actors, many hostile regimes like Putin’s Russia, like the mullahs in Iran, like President Xi and China, like North Korea and Kim Jong Un. Guess what? They’re not pollyannaish about Joe Biden. They study Joe Biden and watch our moves every day.

“All of America’s enemies, all of the world’s hostile actors, they are seeing what we are willing to talk about openly. About Joe Biden struggling, kind of a shell of his former self from years gone by, who’s working clearly very hard to get to the weekend.

“Now, we’re going to ask this important question: Is any of this good for the country? Is any of this good for the free world? The answer to that is obvious as well: Not at all.”

“This is why,” the host concluded, “a candidate can never be allowed to hide in their basement an entire campaign and never be asked tough questions.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The “Hannity” host also mused that Biden’s occasional references to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” constitute moments of honesty.