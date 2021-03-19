Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Zinc oxide nanoparticles are nanoparticles of zinc oxide (ZnO) that have diameters less than 100 nanometers. They have a large surface area relative to their size and high catalytic activity. The exact physical and chemical properties of zinc oxide nanoparticles depend on the different ways they are synthesized. Some possible ways to produce ZnO nano-particles are laser ablation, hydrothermal methods, electrochemical depositions, sol–gel method, chemical vapor deposition, thermal decomposition, combustion methods, ultrasound, microwave-assisted combustion method, two-step mechanochemical–thermal synthesis, anodization, co-precipitation, electrophoretic deposition, and precipitation processes using solution concentration, pH, and washing medium. ZnO is a wide-bandgap semiconductor with an energy gap of 3.37 eV at room temperature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ZnO Nanoparticles in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market 2019 (%)

The global ZnO Nanoparticles market was valued at 309.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 345.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. While the ZnO Nanoparticles market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the ZnO Nanoparticles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on ZnO Nanoparticles production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Particle Size 60nm

Particle size ＞60nm is the most used size in 2019, with over 46% market share.

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Rubber

Cosmetic

Coating

Textile

Others

As for downstream industry, rubber is the largest field with the percentage of 34.04% market share in 2018. The following is coating, accounting for 23.90% market share in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total ZnO Nanoparticles Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total ZnO Nanoparticles Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

EverZinc

HAKUSUI TECH

Sakai Chemical

Grillo

Tata Chemicals

Nanophase Technology

BYK

Yuguang Gold&Lead

Shaanxi Sino-Academy Nano-Material

Shandong Xinya New Material

Shanxi Four High Nano Technology

Jiangxi YUAER

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ZnO Nanoparticles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

