Global Titanium Ore Market in US Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The type of global titanium ore resources is ilmenite, rutile is less, and the distribution of resource reserves is extremely uneven, mainly concentrated in Australia, China, India, South Africa, Kenya and other countries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Titanium Ore in US, including the following market information:

US Titanium Ore Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Titanium Ore Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

US Titanium Ore Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Titanium Ore Market 2019 (%)

The global Titanium Ore market was valued at 5614 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6965.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. While the Titanium Ore market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Titanium Ore manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Titanium Ore production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Titanium Ore Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Titanium Ore Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Ilmenite

Titanium Slag

Rutile

Ilmenite is the most commonly used type, with about 77.83% market share in 2019.

US Titanium Ore Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Titanium Ore Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Titanium Dioxide

Welding Flux

Titanium Metal

Demand from the titanium dioxide accounts for the largest market share, being 89.52% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Titanium Ore Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Titanium Ore Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Titanium Ore Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total US Titanium Ore Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Rio Tinto

Tronox

Kenmare Resources

Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources

Lomon Billions Group

Iluka Resources

Indian Rare Earths Ltd

Base Resourse

TiZir Limited

Chongqing Iron & Steel Group

Kronos

VV Minerals

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Titanium Ore Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Titanium Ore Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Titanium Ore Overall Market Size

2.1 US Titanium Ore Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Titanium Ore Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Titanium Ore Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

….. continued

