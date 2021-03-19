Global Titanium Ore Market in Japan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Titanium Ore in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Titanium Ore Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Titanium Ore Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Japan Titanium Ore Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Titanium Ore Market 2019 (%)
The global Titanium Ore market was valued at 5614 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6965.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. While the Titanium Ore market size in Japan was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Titanium Ore manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Titanium Ore production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Titanium Ore Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Titanium Ore Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Ilmenite
Titanium Slag
Rutile
Ilmenite is the most commonly used type, with about 77.83% market share in 2019.
Japan Titanium Ore Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Titanium Ore Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Titanium Dioxide
Welding Flux
Titanium Metal
Demand from the titanium dioxide accounts for the largest market share, being 89.52% in 2019.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Titanium Ore Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Titanium Ore Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Titanium Ore Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Japan Titanium Ore Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Rio Tinto
Tronox
Kenmare Resources
Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources
Lomon Billions Group
Iluka Resources
Indian Rare Earths Ltd
Base Resourse
TiZir Limited
Chongqing Iron & Steel Group
Kronos
VV Minerals
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Titanium Ore Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Titanium Ore Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Titanium Ore Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Titanium Ore Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Titanium Ore Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Titanium Ore Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
….. continued
