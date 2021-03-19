Global Environmental Testing Equipment Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Trends, Historical Analysis and Forecast 2027

The Environmental Testing Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.49% rate during the forecast period. Growth in the market is primarily driven by factors such as rising levels of environmental pollution worldwide, increasing government regulations and initiatives for environmental protection, privatization of environmental testing services, and increasing focus on wastewater treatment.

The water testing segment held the largest share of the market in 2018, a trend that is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increase in industrial activities worldwide, which, in turn, has led to a rise in the disposal of industrial wastewater and effluents into water bodies.

Key market players in the global environmental testing equipment market include Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Waters Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker (US), PerkinElmer (US), SCIEX (a subsidiary of Danaher) (US), JEOL (Japan), Analytik Jena (Germany), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

Key questions addressed by the report:

Which of the product segment will dominate the global market in the next five years?

Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of environmental testing equipment, will this scenario continue in the next five years?

Increasing environmental awareness in the emerging market is impacting the growth for developed markets. How will the pricing difference impact the overall market?

What are the upcoming technologies in the global market?

