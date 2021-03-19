Global Superabrasive in VIETNAM Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Superabrasive in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Superabrasive Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Superabrasive Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Ct)
Vietnam Superabrasive Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Ct)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Superabrasive Market 2019 (%)
The global Superabrasive market was valued at 1335.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1523.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Superabrasive market size in Vietnam was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Superabrasive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Superabrasive production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Superabrasive Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million Ct)
Vietnam Superabrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Diamond
Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)
Other
Vietnam Superabrasive Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million Ct)
Vietnam Superabrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Machinery
Metal Fabrication
Aerospace
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Superabrasive Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Superabrasive Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Superabrasive Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million Ct)
Total Vietnam Superabrasive Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Element Six
Sandvik
ILJIN Diamond
Zhongnan Diamond
Huanghe Whirlwind
Sino-Crystal Diamond
JINQU Superhard
CR GEMS
Anhui HongJing
Yalong Superhard Materials
Saint-Gobain
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Tomei Diamond
FUNIK
Famous Diamond
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Superabrasive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Superabrasive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Superabrasive Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Superabrasive Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Superabrasive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Superabrasive Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
….. continued
