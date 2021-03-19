Personalized Medicine Market Is Projected To Reach USD 96.97 Billion At A CAGR of 10.67% In Terms Of Revenue During 2025

According to Market Research, the Global Personalized Medicine Market was valued at USD 96.97 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 10.67% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 217.90 Billion by 2026.

What is Personalized Medicine Market?

Advancements in science and technology are fluctuating, especially the way we describe disease, develop drugs, and recommend treatments. The concept of personalized medicine has emerged with growing advances in genomic and proteomic science over the past decade which has given a boost to the development of “targeted” diagnostics and therapeutics that influence knowledge of an individual’s genetic makeup to construct a more personalized approach to healthcare. The advent and sustained growth of personalized medicine will enhance fundamental changes at many different levels in the future of health care and health systems.

Personalized medicine can be defined as a type of treatment which focuses on the individual physiognomies of each patient. Personalized medicine possesses a huge prospective in leading the healthcare industry with strong modifications and alterations with a prime emphasis on the understanding & management of diseases integrated with advanced analytics, patient data, tailored medicines and other possibilities.

Personalized Medicines are often referred to as the right treatment for the right person at the right moment. According to Federal Drug Administration (FDA), the main objective of personalized medicine is to “streamline clinical decision-making by distinguishing in advance those patients most likely to benefit from a given treatment from those who will incur cost and suffer side effects without gaining benefit”.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report >>

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085008

The above mentioned data is compiled using information from former editions of PMC’s Case for Personalized Medicine (2008–2014) with 2016 data from FDA’s Table of Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers in Drug Labeling. This suggests that the emergence of personalized medicines has elevated the adoption rate and is expected to increase even more owing to the drivers of the market as mentioned below.

Personalized Medicine Market Outlook

Growing dominance of various types of cancer, affordability of personalized medicine therapy in cancer drugs and various other disease indications are expected to fuel the market for Personalized Medicine in the global market. According to World Health Organization, Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. Since, personalized medicine has been helping target cancerous tissues, the scope of personalized medicine is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period. Apart from this, lesser side effects and high adoption rate in developed markets will also boost the market for Personalized Medicine in the global market.

However, every treatment has its own pros and cons. Personalized Medicine too has various challenges. Few of them are listed below:

A survey was conducted among the healthcare and pharmaceutical executives regarding precision and personalized medicines and they claimed that unstable/non-secure legal and regulatory framework were expected to be most popular restraints in the market as the personalized medicine is a relatively new concept with similar applications as precision medicine which could slow down the market growth.

Global Personalized Medicine Market Segmentation

The Global Personalized Medicine Market is classified on the basis of Product, Application, and Region. The gist of breaking down the market into various segments is to gather the information about various aspects of the market. On the basis of Product, the market is bifurcated on the basis of Personalized Medicine Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine Therapeutics, Personalized Nutrition & Wellness and Personalized Medical Care. The personalized medicine therapeutics is expected to dominate in the market. The reason for this could be rise in incidence rate of various types of cancers.

In terms of Application, the market study encompasses various aspects such as cancer management, infectious diseases, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, blood transfusion safety, coagulation therapy, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurology, and psychiatry. The need to control the incidence rates of cancer is expected to boost the cancer management segment making it hold the largest share in the market.

Due to huge investments on healthcare society, the market for personalized medicine is expected to be dominated by North America region followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is accounted to be the fastest growing market owing to the ongoing research and legal initiatives in the healthcare industry.

Personalized Medicine Market Competitive Landscape

The “Personalized Medicine Market” study report offers a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., Bayer AG, Mylan N.V. and Eli Lilly. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Key Developments:

COMPANY KEY DEVELOPMENT DESCRIPTION

Qiagen Inc. Expansion & Investment • QIAGEN N.V. announced that the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency (PMDA) has approved the therascreen® EGFR RGQ PCR Kit to allow its use as a companion diagnostic with Pfizer’s VIZIMPRO® (dacomitinib) for EGFR gene mutation-positive, inoperable or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer

Pfizer Inc. Merger & Acquisitions • Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced they have entered into an agreement to create a premier global consumer healthcare company with robust iconic brands

Analyst View:

With growing investments in the healthcare sector and rising awareness about personalized medicine, the growth rate is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Apart from this, there were several trends which were witnessed in the global market. They are as follows:

• The focus of personalized medicine has finally shifted beyond oncology. Various new companion diagnostic (CDx) and biomarkers for non-oncology therapeutic areas have been discovered.

• Modernization driven lifestyle has enabled personalized medicine and precision medicine to couple with healthcare big data in order to uplift preventive care for chronic disease management as computer-aided drug design and next-generation ultra-high-throughput sequencing methods quickly generate massive amounts of data.

• Personalized medicine will boost healthcare consumerism as with flourishing consumer engagement movement, people are more interested in healthcare information and want to dynamically contribute in the healthcare decision-making process.

Research Methodology of Verified Market Research:

To know more about the Research Methodology and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team at Verified Market Research.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

Download Samples of this Strategic Report according to region wise: >>>

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085008

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609