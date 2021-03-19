Stem Cells Market: Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis 2025

Stem Cells Market Analysis

According to Market Research, the Global Stem Cells Market was valued at USD 5.88 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 10.32% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 12.96 Billion by 2026.

What is Stem Cells Market?

Stem cells can be defined as unspecialized cells that develop into the specialized cells and make up different types of tissue in the human body. Since stem cells are unspecialized type of cells and are capable of renewing themselves through cell division. Stem cells can be Pluripotent as well as Multipotent.

Pluripotent stem cells are stem cells usually found in embryos which give rise to all the cells found in the human body, while multipotent stem cells, which are found in adults or in babies’ umbilical cords, have a more restricted ability. Their development is limited to cells that form the organ system that they are originated from. When a stem cell undergoes division, each new cell possess a potential either to remain a stem cell or develop into another type of cell with a more specialized function, such as a muscle cell, a red blood cell, or a brain cell.

Stem Cells Market Outlook

Stem cell research is considered as one of the most intriguing areas of contemporary biology, but, as with many expanding fields of scientific inquiry, research on stem cells stimulates scientific queries as rapidly as it produces new discoveries. Until recently, scientists used to primarily work with two types of stem cells from animals and humans: embryonic stem cells and non-embryonic “somatic” or “adult” stem cells.

Since the advent of stem cells, one of the crucial benefits of stem cell research is the accessibility of cell lines and that they can be acquired ethically. The demands for pluripotent stem cells are increasing owing to the fact that it differentiates in various cell types in the human body. Pluripotent stem cells tend to have various applications in the medical treatment. Growing awareness regarding the stem cells and establishment of stem cell banks is expected to fuel the market growth rate.

Ethical issues related to pluripotent stem cells could hamper the growth of stems cells in the global market as research with these cells require disrupting an artificially-fertilized embryo at the 5-14 day stage. Another factor which is limiting the growth of stem cells market is unknown long-term consequences.

Global Stem Cells Market Segmentation

The Global Stem Cells Market is classified on the basis of Product, Treatment Type, Therapeutic Application and Region. The gist of breaking down the market into various segments is to gather the information about various aspects of the market.

On the basis of Products, the market is bifurcated on the basis of Adult Stem Cells, Human Embryonic Cells, and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell. Adult stem cells accounts for a major share in the global stem cells market. Even though embryonic stem cells have a wide range of applications, the market growth rate for this sub-segment is substantial owing to the ethical issues faced by this sub-segment in the global market.

In terms of Therapeutic Application, the market study encompasses various aspects such ca Regenerative Medicine, Neurological Disorders, Orthopedic Treatments, Oncology Disorders, Diabetes, Injuries & Wounds and Cardiovascular Disorders. Growing awareness regarding regenerative medicine is expected to make this sub-segment hold a potential market share globally. Growing healthcare expenditure and presence of major industry players makes North America hold major share in the global market.

Stem Cells Market Competitive Landscape

The “Stem Cells Market” study report offers a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as BioTime Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Analyst View:

As per our sources following trends were observed in terms of most popular sources of stem cells:

Stem cells from adult bone marrow were observed to be the most popular source. Scope of stem cell therapy is increasing with growing number of applications. Clinical research has advanced to a great magnitude towards preventing, identifying and handling devastating diseases. Various applications of stem cells in regeneration such as Cardiac Regeneration, Hepatic Regeneration, Regeneration of Neural Tissue, etc. have come up lately. This suggests that the market for stem cells will grow significantly over the forecast period.

