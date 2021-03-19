Middle East and Africa Smart Clothing Market is expected to Boom with Rise to 455.68 million by 2027

The smart clothing market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 74.79 million in 2019 to US$ 455.68 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Smart clothing is designed and manufactured with the integration of smart technologies to offer different functionality. Growing use of smart clothing across sectors, such as healthcare, military, sports, and defense, can influence market growth over the coming years. Increasing injury cases during sports activities coupled with increased investments in the military & defense sector may increase the demand for the product. Furthermore, high demand for body activity monitoring via sensors and increase in consumer awareness about fitness is likely to fuel the market growth. Shifting athletes’ preference to smart clothing to prevent possible injuries and boost their performance may spur market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the companies competing in the Middle East and Africa Smart Clothing Market are

CUTECIRCUIT

Myontec Ltd

Under Armour, Inc.

Jabil Inc.

Google LLC

ASIA PACIFIC SMART CLOTHING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Active

Passive

Ultra-Smart

By Product

Apparel

Footwear

Wearable Patches

Others

By Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

GPS

RFID

By End User

Healthcare

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sport and Fitness

Military

Others

By Country

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Middle East and Africa Smart Clothing Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Middle East and Africa Smart Clothing Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Middle East and Africa Smart Clothing Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

