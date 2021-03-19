Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Encountered Highest Growth at a CAGR in Worldwide with Optum, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Whitehatai, Cotiviti, Inc.

The healthcare fraud analytics market was valued at US$ 1,331.09 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 8,707.73 million by 2027.

Healthcare fraud is a kind of white-collar crime that includes the filing of dishonest health care claims to turn a profit. The most common types of health care fraud include billing for more expensive services or procedures, misrepresenting non-covered treatments, insurance frauds, and others. The global healthcare fraud analytics market driven by factors such as include rising number of healthcare fraudulent cases across the globe and growing health insurance industry are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, concerns regarding healthcare fraud analytics is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The effect of the Covid-19 occurrence on the Healthcare Fraud Analytics ndustry, involving possible opportunities and challenges, drivers and risks, is also investigated and evaluated in this study. Based on various scenarios (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely, etc.), we present the impact assessment of the Covid-19 effects on Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics maker and market growth forecast 2020-2027.

Get a sample Copy of this report now! @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008954/

Top Leading Vendors of Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market :-

Conduent Inc.

DXC Technology

Scioinspire, Corp.

FICO

Optum, Inc.

SAS Institute

Pondera Solutions

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

Whitehatai

Cotiviti, Inc.

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Solution

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise Delivery Models

Cloud Based Delivery Models

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Application

Insurance Claims Review

Pharmacy Billing Misuse

Payment Integrity

Identity Theft

Other Applications

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By End User

Government Agencies

Private Insurance Payers

Third-party Service Providers

Employers

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008954/

Aims behind buying this global market research report:

-This systematic report will provide both well-known key players as well as new entrants to identify the pulses of the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market

-It offers a competitive valuation of top-level industries across the globe

-In-depth exploration of different market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

-It offers a comprehensive overview of the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market by offering business profiles of leading enterprises.

-It offers analysis of demand-supply and market value study

-For a thorough analysis of global trading including different factors like import, export, and local consumption.

To conclude with, the report effortlessly combines the data into an integrated study that understands the reputation of awareness about the combination factors involved in the Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Demand in 2019

Chapter 6 Market Status and Forecast 2019-2026

Chapter 7 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Key Vendors

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]