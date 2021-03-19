Automotive Telematics Market Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2028

Automotive telematics refers to a type of integration technology which assists in incorporating communication technologies with the vehicle and the devices installed in the vehicles in order to achieve proper safety and management solutions. These platform need exchange of information between the devices and different components present in the vehicles with the receiver via communication technology. This technology helps users in identifying the status of the vehicle, take control of the infotainment, multimedia devices connected with the vehicles and its location.

The Automotive Telematics Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 19.76% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 107.85 billion by 2028.

The emergence of integrated telematics coupled with policies for driver safety, the increasing need for risk management and the rising importance of smartphones are the major factors driving the automotive telematics market. The availability of mobility integrators because of the integrated transportation network of shared and private cars as well as other modes of transportation, the development of systems including vehicular emergency warning systems, driving assistance systems, automatic driving systems, global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless safety communications and the demand for into intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and wireless access for vehicular environment (WAVE) accelerate the automotive telematics market growth.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Automotive Telematics market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the automotive telematics market reports are Verizon, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Intel Corporation, MiX Telematics, Robert Bosch GmbH, HARMAN International, TomTom International BV, Masternaut Limited, I.D. Systems, Teletrac Navman US Ltd, Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., LG Electronics and Visteon Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Telematics Market

The automotive telematics market is segmented on the basis of on-highway vehicle services, on-highway vehicle form factor, off-highway vehicle services, off-highway vehicles technology, hardware and vehicle. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of on-highway vehicle services, the automotive telematics market is segmented into ACN, emergency calling, navigation and infotainment, on-road assistance, remote diagnostics and vehicle tracking/recovery.

On the basis of on-highway vehicle form factor, the automotive telematics market is segmented into embedded telematics solutions, integrated telematics solutions and tethered telematics solutions.

On the basis of off-highway vehicle services, the automotive telematics market is segmented into fuel management, location/usage tracking, maintenance and repair, navigation, diagnostics and other services.

On the basis of off-highway vehicles technology, the automotive telematics market is segmented into cellular technology and satellite technology.

On the basis of hardware, the automotive telematics market is segmented into infotainment display unit and telematics solutions control unit.

On the basis of vehicle, the automotive telematics market is segmented into passenger car and commercial vehicles.

Country Level Analysis

The Automotive Telematics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Telematics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Automotive Telematics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Telematics market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automotive Telematics Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Telematics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Telematics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Telematics market.

