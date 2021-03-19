Automotive Software Market Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2028

Automotive software is defined as an operating system that is used for the interactions of the user and electronic devices available in the vehicles. With the advent of IoT and smart & connected vehicles, these software have seen their growth rate increased significantly, due to the requirement of an interactive solution between the sensors embedded on the vehicles and users of these vehicles.

Automotive Software Market will reach at an estimated value of USD 83.95 billion and grow at a CAGR of 18.20% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising adoption of ADAS features in vehicles is an essential factor driving the automotive software market.

Increasing adoption of connected car services is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising intervention of innovative technologies for advanced UI, rising levels of connected vehicles due to the prevalence of IoT, high levels of demand for adoption of electronics in the vehicles requiring integration and operating systems for its usage, rising adoption of connected car services and rising investment in auto-tech and autonomous vehicles are the major factors among others boosting the automotive software market. Moreover, rising future potential of 5G and AI, rising developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, rising data monetization in extended automotive ecosystem and rising SOTA updates to reduce vehicle recalls will further create new opportunities for automotive software market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Automotive Software market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Automotive Software market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in automotive software market report are Renesas Electronics Corporation, Elektrobit, Vector Informatik GmbH, AImotive, Rightware, Wind River Systems Inc., Microsoft, NXP Semiconductors, Airbiquity Inc., Green Hills Software, LUXOFT, KPIT, Sigma Software, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, QNX Software Systems Limited, Autonet Mobile Inc., SafeRide Technologies, and Apple Inc among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Software Market

Automotive software market is segmented on the basis of application, product and vehicle type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, automotive software market is segmented into advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) & safety systems, infotainment systems, telematics systems, body control & comfort systems, communication systems, powertrain system.

Based on product, the automotive software market is segmented into operating system, middleware and application software.

The automotive software market is also segmented on the basis of vehicletype into ICE passenger car, ICE light commercial vehicle, ICE heavy commercial vehicle, battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and autonomous vehicles.

Country Level Analysis

The Automotive Software market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Automotive Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Software market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automotive Software Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Software market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

