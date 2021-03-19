UAE Ice Cream Market is expected to Rise US$ 152.39 million by 2027 with key player like Desert Chill Ice Cream LLC, Dunkin Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Maras Turka, Mini Melts Inc. and Nestle S.A.

The UAE ice cream market is accounted to US$ 118.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 191.3 Mn by 2027.

The rising number of cold storage facilities and supermarkets has bolstered the growth of the UAE ice cream market.

The rising number of cold storage facilities and supermarkets to increasing health consciousness amongst consumersThe rapidly expanding cold storage infrastructure has been contributing significantly to the growth of the ice-cream industry worldwide. The cold storage facilities help prevent the spoilage of eatables during storage and transportation. The advent of mobile refrigeration systems and active refrigerated transport systems has played a crucial role in the storage and transport of ice-cream products. Mobile refrigeration systems are used in transporting perishable foodstuffs such as ice-cream from the manufacturing site to refrigerated warehouses.

Some of the companies competing in the UAE Ice Cream Market are

Desert Chill Ice Cream LLC

Dunkin Brands, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Maras Turka

Mini Melts Inc.

Nestle S.A.

IFFCO

Mars, Incorporated

Graviss Group (Pure Ice Cram Co. LLC)

Unilever

UAE ICE CREAM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Impulse Ice Cream

Take-Home Ice Cream

Artisanal Ice Cream

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Specialist Store

Others

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report UAE Ice Cream Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional UAE Ice Cream Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the UAE Ice Cream Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

