Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths 2021-2027 |Yitran Technologies, Megachips Corp., Semtech Corp.

The report titled Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Yitran Technologies, Megachips Corp., Semtech Corp., Maxim Integrated, Broadcom Ltd., ST Microelectronics, Qualcomm Inc. (Atheros), Vango Technologies, Inc., Marvell Technology Group, Intel

Market Segmentation by Product: , Standalone, Hybrid



Market Segmentation by Application: Smart Grids, Networking, Lighting, Security & Surveillance, Long Haul, Machine to Machine, Others



The Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Overview

1.1 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Product Scope

1.2 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Standalone

1.2.3 Hybrid

1.3 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Smart Grids

1.3.3 Networking

1.3.4 Lighting

1.3.5 Security & Surveillance

1.3.6 Long Haul

1.3.7 Machine to Machine

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets as of 2020)

3.4 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 131 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 131 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Business

12.1 Yitran Technologies

12.1.1 Yitran Technologies Corporation Information

12.1.2 Yitran Technologies Business Overview

12.1.3 Yitran Technologies Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Yitran Technologies Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Products Offered

12.1.5 Yitran Technologies Recent Development

12.2 Megachips Corp.

12.2.1 Megachips Corp. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Megachips Corp. Business Overview

12.2.3 Megachips Corp. Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Megachips Corp. Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Products Offered

12.2.5 Megachips Corp. Recent Development

12.3 Semtech Corp.

12.3.1 Semtech Corp. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Semtech Corp. Business Overview

12.3.3 Semtech Corp. Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Semtech Corp. Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Products Offered

12.3.5 Semtech Corp. Recent Development

12.4 Maxim Integrated

12.4.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information

12.4.2 Maxim Integrated Business Overview

12.4.3 Maxim Integrated Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Maxim Integrated Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Products Offered

12.4.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development

12.5 Broadcom Ltd.

12.5.1 Broadcom Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Broadcom Ltd. Business Overview

12.5.3 Broadcom Ltd. Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Broadcom Ltd. Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Products Offered

12.5.5 Broadcom Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 ST Microelectronics

12.6.1 ST Microelectronics Corporation Information

12.6.2 ST Microelectronics Business Overview

12.6.3 ST Microelectronics Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ST Microelectronics Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Products Offered

12.6.5 ST Microelectronics Recent Development

12.7 Qualcomm Inc. (Atheros)

12.7.1 Qualcomm Inc. (Atheros) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Qualcomm Inc. (Atheros) Business Overview

12.7.3 Qualcomm Inc. (Atheros) Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Qualcomm Inc. (Atheros) Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Products Offered

12.7.5 Qualcomm Inc. (Atheros) Recent Development

12.8 Vango Technologies, Inc.

12.8.1 Vango Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Vango Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

12.8.3 Vango Technologies, Inc. Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Vango Technologies, Inc. Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Products Offered

12.8.5 Vango Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Marvell Technology Group

12.9.1 Marvell Technology Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Marvell Technology Group Business Overview

12.9.3 Marvell Technology Group Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Marvell Technology Group Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Products Offered

12.9.5 Marvell Technology Group Recent Development

12.10 Intel

12.10.1 Intel Corporation Information

12.10.2 Intel Business Overview

12.10.3 Intel Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Intel Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Products Offered

12.10.5 Intel Recent Development 13 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets

13.4 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Distributors List

14.3 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Trends

15.2 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Drivers

15.3 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Challenges

15.4 Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

